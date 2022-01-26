Hypothermia likely to blame for death of a man in Billings

BILLINGS - Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in a West End irrigation canal.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder identified the man as 45-year-old Jamey L. Thompkins of Billings.

Linder said Wednesday that an autopsy determined the cause of death was consistent with Hypothermia and there were no signs of foul play.

Toxicology reports are pending, Linder said and could take a few months to be completed.

Thompkins' body was found at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the canal near Meadowlark Elementary School.

The unclothed body was found by a man walking his dog.