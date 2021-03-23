Man shot, killed by US Marshals after I-90 pursuit in south-central MT

UPDATE: 4:12 p.m. - March 23, 2021)

A suspect was shot and killed by two U.S. deputy marshals between Reed Point and Columbus following a 35-mile pursuit on Interstate 90 Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Timothy Hornung said in a news release that the Marshals-led Montana Violent Offenders Task Force were seeking a fugitive from Georgia.

The Montana Highway Patrol tried to pull the individual over outside Laurel but were led on a chase along the interstate through Stillwater County.

The U.S. Marshals and the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the chase.

The man was finally stopped around 11 a.m. around mile marker 399. The westbound lanes of the interstate were then closed.

Hornung said the man got out of his vehicle, walked away, then turned toward law enforcement and brandished a gun.

He ignored commands to surrender, and the two deputies shot the man multiple times, according to Hornung.

He was declared dead by local medical responders. He was not identified.

No one else was injured.

The USMS Office of Professional Responsibility has been deployed, and the incident is being investigated by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations.

(first report: 12:55 p.m. - March 23, 2021)

The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Reed Point were closed Tuesday morning due to police activity.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol Facebook page, the closure is between mile markers 398 and 399, the patrol said shortly after 11 a.m.

Stillwater County News reports that a high-speed chase reportedly ended with shots fired between the Springtime exit and the Twin Bridges exit of the highway.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.