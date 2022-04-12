I-94 from Billings to MT/ND border closed Tuesday
The view along I-94 near Miles City on April 12, 2022.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 18:41:32-04
BILLINGS — Interstate 94 is closed Tuesday afternoon from Billings to the Montana / North Dakota state line due to extremely heavy snowfall.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports the closure went into effect at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
MHP asks motorists to not attempt to drive on the Interstate.
Continue to check the Montana Department of Transportation road condition website for updated information.
