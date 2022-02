BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement is asking for assistance from the public in locating Shawn Braaten Roane.

Roane was last seen in Butte on Dec. 19, 2021.

Roane is homeless and possibly living in a maroon 4-door Buick Century with Montana license plates 1-50086A.

Roane is 56 years old. He is 5'10" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Roane is asked to contact Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120.