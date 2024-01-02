Info sought on missing woman last seen in Bozeman/Livingston area

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 34-year-old Megan Ashley Stedman.

Stedman has been missing since Dec. 15, 2023, and was last seen in the Bozeman/Livingston area, according to a Bozeman Police social media post.

The post says Stedman is described as African American/Native American, 5’7” and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has no known tattoos.

Police say Stedman is associated with a 1973 tan motorhome with a Washington license plate numbered 187 WJY. There is obvious damage to the rear driver's side of the motorhome.

Bozeman Police Department

Detectives are concerned for Stedman's safety as they believe she is missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Detective Sergeant King at 406-582-2242 or call the Bozeman Police Department at 406-582-2000.