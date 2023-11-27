Irons in the Fire's blacksmith keeps once dead art alive in Montana

BILLINGS — What began as a YouTube interest during the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed one Billings garage into a blacksmith shop now known by its presence on Etsy and at The Maker's Market as Irons in the Fire.

“I was interested in welding as a teenager ‘cause I figured: if I didn’t pass college, at least I could be a welder … 22 years later, I convinced my wife to pick up a new hobby because YouTube is wonderful," said Barry Bertin, now a blacksmith after his homebrewed internet education.

Jenevra Bertin, Barry's wife, runs their Etsy shop, orders metals, brings her husband coffee, and said she "makes sure he eats."

Their son, Zach, who has also begun smithing after keeping an eye over his father's shoulder, said the business has been a great way for the family to bond.

"It’s amazing what we used to make, which was like hooks, just basic hooks, to being able to make cook sets and frying pans," said Zach.

Much of Barry's interest in working with metal is inspired by old architecture and, according to the blacksmith, the act of maintaining a once-dead art.

"There’s other people who are all trying to take a craft that was almost completely dead up until about the late 70s and revamp it … and show the world that there is still a place for it," said Barry.

He said, however, blacksmithing is not for the fair of heart.

"Burns happen, cuts happen; metal splinters are the worst," said Barry, laughing as he reflected on what he called his "scrap bin of trial and error."

The Maker's Market is at 4220 State Ave., the former location of the South Side IGA grocery store.