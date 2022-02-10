Watch
Judge restores federal protection for gray wolves across much of US

Ruling doesn't apply to Montana, Idaho, or Wyoming
Jacob W. Frank/AP
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A judge on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, has ordered federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in his ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act(Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
Posted at 3:36 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 17:36:36-05

A federal judge in California says wolves in many parts of the country should immediately be returned to the endangered species list. The judge's ruling reverses a Trump-era rule that removed Endangered Species Act protection for wolves across most of the U.S.

It would end hunting of wolves in some states. The ruling does not apply to wolves in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, which lost protections before the delisting of wolves elsewhere.

The Midwest states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan are mostly affected by the ruling. Some west coast states plus Arizona and New Mexico are also included.

However, last September, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it is looking into renewing protection for northern Rockies wolves because of new laws in Montana and Idaho that allow many more wolves to be killed by hunters.

The Fish and Wildlife Service says a decision is likely in September of this year.

