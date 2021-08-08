Kitchen fire destroys Dam Bar

HELENA — A kitchen fire that sparked Saturday afternoon destroyed the Dam Bar.

The Dam Bar is located on the north end of Canyon Ferry Lake on Cave Gulch Rd.

According to the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department crews got the report of the fire just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Crews were on scene within minutes and attacked the fire at its source in the kitchen. However the fire had spread to the building's attic.

Tri-Lakes Fire also said Saturday's warm weather and the construction of the building were factors, adding that it was risky to attempt more "aggressive interior operations."

Multiple fire crews from across the county assisted with the fire. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the Dam Bar.

According to Lewis and Clark Co. Volunteer Fire Chief Wally Jester, the mutual aid teams were released just before midnight.

Firefighters will be on scene Sunday mopping up.