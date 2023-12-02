Lame Deer school superintendent suspended

LAME DEER — LALame Deer School Superintendent Teresa Keel was suspended with pay following a school board meeting Thursday night.

The meeting lasted about three hours.

Keels was under scrutiny after parents complained that she was accused of spraying a student with an aerosol product.

There was just one item on the agenda: "Status update on a filed complaint involving an incident between a student and the School Superintendent and possible action involving the Superintendent and the investigation process."

They had a little bit of public comment and then closed the meeting because of privacy concerns with the student and a personnel issue with the superintendent.

Before that, some including family members had a chance to talk to the board.

"It hurt me to see my granddaughter in pain," Clementine Seminole said to the board. "I don't know why something wasn't done the day it happened."

The meeting then went into executive session and it was not open to the public.

Earlier in the week, Keel said on the advice of lawyers that she cannot comment.

The family says Keel sprayed something on the 12-year-old girl.

"All I know is my daughter got hurt," said Myron Seminole. "And that hurt me. It hurt my mom and my dad too. I'm standing my ground. I'm still waiting to go in to get a better understanding of how to go about it."

"We're trying to get through this," said Ambrose Seminole, Sr., the girl's grandfather. "We're getting our (grand)daughter help, counselor that comes down here. Every time she tries to come to school, she gets a stomachache or a headache. We're trying to take care of that, you know

Seminole, Sr. said an investigator will also be brought in to look at the incident.

