Little Shell Tribe will host virtual "listening sessions" to discuss new clinic

GREAT FALLS — The Little Shell Tribe is working to understand how to best serve the needs of its members with its new clinic in Great Falls.

The Tribe purchased the building that formerly was Best Friends Animal Hospital at 425 Smelter Ave NE in the spring of 2020 and has been working to renovate it ever since.

The tribe is working with healthcare services consultant Stephen Reichard to host five listening sessions. There will be one session for each of the four counties the tribe serves and one for tribal members living anywhere else.

The tribe is considering contracting with Indian Health Services so the tribe can provide some services directly, instead of having the services provided by IHS. As of Thursday, the priority is contracting for vaccination services.

"In general, the research that is available suggests that tribes that contract or compact for health services from the Indian Health Services that it's a net positive for the health and health services received by the tribe,” said Reichard.

All listening sessions will be be held virtually from 7-8 p.m and you are asked to register ahead of time:

Blaine County: September 27

Cascade County: September 28

Glacier County: October 4

Hill County: October 5

All others: October 11

To register for a session, email your name, address, email, phone number, and enrollment number to t.wilmore@lstribe.org.

For more information, call the Tribal Health Department at 406-315-2400.