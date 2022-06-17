Livingston businesses stepping up to help flood-stricken neighbors

LIVINGSTON - Following the devastating floods that impacted Park County residents, neighbors have started to help out neighbors as they have one thing in mind — to be resilient and to help each other out with a smile on their faces.

“I've been in this business 17 years and I finally learned to just start giving as quickly as possible and knowing that our community will support us,” says Founder of Community Closet Caron Cooper.

After watching the floods ravage her community, Cooper knew she had to jump into action to help. “We're trying to be a conduit and be a resource for people who need equipment and supplies to do the clean up."

Calling on the community to collect supply to help with the clean up effort. “Brooms, dust pans- think cleanup,” Cooper says.

She’s asking for the community to bring cleaning supplies such as bleach, soap, shovels, bags, extension cords, shop vacuums. “People are used to giving to us and they know that we will make sure that contribution is honored."

Even with her small staff, her vision is to try and be as much help as possible, "we envision that this is going to be open and operating for two weeks."

Even though the floods have ravaged Park County, it did not take away the positivity.

“While stressed and sad for their neighbors, really positive about our ability to come together,” says State Representative Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston.

At Paradise Perk the baristas pack and fill cups with ice. They hope to help out their customers who now more than ever they see as their friends or family.

“They are all kind of our friends at this point, so we just want to give back to them and help them the best we can,” says Barista Marie Duncan.

On Friday, June 17, they look forward to helping their neighbors.

“We're going to donate all of our profits to the flood relief fund to help out our community and our neighbors,” Duncan said.

When they clock out and help out their community, they see familiar faces from the drive- thru.

“Seeing people again that sometimes I only see through the window and it's just so fun to see smiling faces and everybody's coming together,” said Duncan.

Community Closet is asking that you donate cleaning supplies for flood-cleanup Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. as they are short-staffed. Call 406-333-2560 if you need or would like to help.

Paradise Perk’s hours on Friday are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.