Long-time customers of Helena cafe are now its owners

HELENA — After running their restaurant for 13 years, the owners of Murry’s Cafe in Helena have officially sold their business to a Helena couple with strong ties to the food.

“Good food from all across the world”, that has been the concept for Murry’s Cafe in Helena for the last 13 years, and now scrolling through recipes, continuing Murry’s traditions is the new owners of the cafe, Erin and Brad Snyder (pictured above).

“I just went online and Googled 'businesses for sale in Helena' and there was an ad that came up. It just had a little picture and I said 'I think that's Murry's,” says Erin Snyder.

“Erin was one of our original customers in our small space where she remembered all the sandwiches we used to make,” says Joanie More, the previous owner of the cafe. “It seemed like they wanted to buy Murry's because of Murry's and that's what I'm really looking for because we are not a set menu. It's all about your heart and your love for the community, is what you're really selling through food."

After working nearly 30 years in finance near Murry’s location, the Snyder couple decided to take on the new venture to feel closer to the community.

"One of the things that was important to my husband and I is that we wanted to be able to be a part of the community, an active part, and to serve the community members. So, this fits nicely in with that," says Erin Snyder

As for the previous owners, More and her husband plan on opening another business in the area within the new Farmers State Bank building.