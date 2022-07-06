Malmstrom team recovers improvised explosive devices in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - Police responded to a report of improvised explosive devices that were found in Great Falls on July 4th, which resulted in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Malmstrom Air Force Base being called in to investigate.

A spokesperson for Malmstrom said that the report was for "two to three" IEDs that had been found propped up against a shed behind a home in an alley in the vicinity of 9th Avenue South and 21st Street.

The devices didn’t appear to be fireworks, so police requested assistance from the Malmstrom EOD team. Three EOD technicians responded with the Malmstrom support emergency response vehicle and supporting equipment, including a robotic device.

BEAU BRITT Malmstrom EOD team recovers improvised explosive devices in Great Falls

The EOD team confirmed there were two IEDs filled with "unknown explosives and shrapnel." One device was about 2½ feet long while the second was approximately one foot long. Both were composed of metal pipes about 2" in diameter.

After the EOD team rendered the devices safe, the scene was turned over to federal agents with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE). EOD assisted with gathering evidence and cleared the scene at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

BATFE took possession of all evidence for possible future prosecution. At this point, there is no word on whether the person or people who made and/or placed the devices has been identified.

The Malmstrom spokesperson added that the EOD does not have a mutual aid agreement with the city, and they responded with approval from the Malmstrom Wing Commander under the Defense Support of Civil Authorities policy.