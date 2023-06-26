Watch Now
Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to open July 1 in Yellowstone National Park

The hotel closed in June 2022 after historic flooding damaged the wastewater system in the area.
Yellowstone National Park
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jun 26, 2023
Yellowstone National Park announced on Monday that the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins will open on July 1, 2023.

According to a park press release, the hotel was closed after a sewer line that carried wastewater from Mammoth Hot Springs to a sewage treatment plant in Gardiner was ruptured by the historic flooding of June 2022. The release said a new wastewater treatment system is now operational.

The hotel's lobby and gift shop are currently open, offering sandwiches, snacks, and beverages. The Terrace Grill will add breakfast hours to its lunch and dinner service beginning July 2.

The hotel dining room will open at a later date, according to the release. More information is available at Yellowstone's Operating Hours and Seasons web page.

The release said all tours that depart from the Mammoth Hotel will begin July 1.

The newly-built wastewater treatment system will serve the Mammoth Campground in addition to the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel once the campground opens following repairs and connection to the new system.

