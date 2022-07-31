Man captured on video stealing puppy from front yard in Billings

BILLINGS - The unthinkable recently happened to Billings resident Trasine Rowland when her dog was stolen right from her front yard.

A man walked right up and unhooked the 12-week-old puppy from her lead at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, and disappeared just as quickly as he appeared.

"I was literally right there. I was in a room that I could see her yard and the dog, and I turn around for a second and next thing I know the dog is just gone," said Rowland's next-door neighbor Brittany Hitt.

She was watching the puppy while Rowland was out. When she went inside for a moment, the thief struck.

Both women believe that the perpetrator is a man in his early 20s by what they can see in the video.

However, they currently have no leads as to who may have committed the heinous act.

Rowland and Hitt are distraught from the incident as are Rowland's two kids.

"It's really sad. It breaks my heart, to be honest with you. Her kids, that’s their dog," added Hitt.

As traumatizing as it was for them, they know it was also terrifying for Ceiley the dog.

"In the video that we have, you can tell that she was scared because her tail was under her legs because she didn’t know who that person was," said Hitt.

Rowland is hoping that the thief will be identified and her dog will be returned soon.

"She's a great and sweet dog that loves people. I never thought something like this would happen here but I just really want my dog back," said Rowland.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the dog is asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.