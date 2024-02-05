Man dies after driving off Billings Rims following cancelled police pursuit

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m. - February 5, 2024

Billings police said in a press release issued Monday afternoon that the incident began shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Custer Avenue. The 30-year-old male suspect left the residence before officers arrived.

While officers were investigating the disturbance, officers were provided a name and vehicle description, and an officer in the area located the vehicle traveling north on Zimmerman Trail from Grand Avenue.

Officers waited until reaching the top of Zimmerman Trail before attempting to stop the suspect's vehicle as it headed east on Highway 3.

The suspect continued to travel east without yielding to officers and then began to accelerate, which is when officers ended the pursuit "for the safety of the public, the Officers, and the suspect," the press release states.

The suspect's vehicle continued east on the highway and about a half mile west of Highway 3 and the North 27th Street roundabout the vehicle turned south "leaving the highway and driving off the edge of the Rims," the press release states.

Officers and sheriff's deputies located the vehicle at the base of the Rims and found the man deceased.

Some of the residents near the accident area told Q2 they were woken up by the sound of the crash, but were unsure what had happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Video of the scene: