Man dies in Butte house fire

BUTTE — A man died in a house fire in Butte Wednesday evening.

The Butte Coroner confirmed that 62-year-old Mike Reynolds died in the fire that occurred in a residence in the 3200 block of Montana Street.

The fire department responded to smoke coming from the home just after 6 p.m. They quickly put out a fire inside the residence and pulled the victim from the home.

He was pronounced dead after being transported to St. James Hospital.

Reynolds' body was taken to the Montana Crime Lab for further investigation.