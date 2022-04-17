Man dies in Gallatin County crash

BOZEMAN — A Washington man died in a single-vehicle crash near Belgrade on Saturday, April 16, 2022, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the 27-year-old man from Fircrest, Washington was traveling eastbound on I-90 in a 2005 Nissan Altima. Around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, the vehicle left the roadway near mile marker 294, between Belgrade and Manhattan.

The Altima crossed the median and westbound traffic lanes before rolling and ejecting the driver. According to the MHP report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted. Road conditions were bare and dry at the time of the crash and are not suspected to be a factor. The MHP said an investigation is ongoing with speed and alcohol being considered as possible factors in the incident.

The man was not identified, and no further information was available.

We will update you if we get more details.