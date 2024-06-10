Man dies in Phillips County crash on Highway 2

GREAT FALLS — A 39-year-old man from Havre died in a rollover crash in Phillips County on Friday, June 7, 2024, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The MHP says it happened at about 5:25 a.m. along US Highway 2 near mile marker 462, between the towns of Dodson and Malta.

The man was driving west in a pickup truck and drifted off the right side of the road, hitting a delineator.

He over-corrected and got back on the road, but the vehicle went into a skid and rolled several times.

The man died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

