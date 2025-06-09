Man drowns in Missouri River in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A man drowned in the Missouri River in Great Falls on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called out at about 4:20 p.m. after the man reportedly went into the river to retrieve a remote-controlled boat.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that the man was seen struggling to swim and then went under the water, and did not surface.

When the man was found, he was declared dead as a result of drowning. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether he was wearing a personal flotation device.

Responding agencies included GFFR, Cascade County Search & Rescue, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, and the Great Falls Police Department, who launched an aerial drone to assist the attempted rescue operation.

Earlier in the day, GFFR responded to another incident when a woman jumped from the Warden Bridge into the river.

She tried to swim to shore but quickly tired. GFFR launched a rescue bot to pull her from the water.

She was taken to Benefis Health System for medical evaluation.