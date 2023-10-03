Man found dead in Judith Basin County; 2 in custody

GREAT FALLS — The Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that two people are in custody after a man was found dead on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Sheriff's deputies were called to conduct a welfare check at a residence near Hobson at 4:40 p.m. on Monday, and found a man dead inside the residence.

The man is said to have been in his 30s.

The man's name has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

Two "parties of interest" were taken into custody; their names have not been released at this point.

The Sheriff's Office says that there is no danger to the community.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.