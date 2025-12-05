Man killed in Carbon County crash

ROCKVALE - A 76-year-old man from Edgar was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 310 at Rockvale.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on Nov. 28 at 9:23 a.m. when the man drove a Nissan Versa through the intersection at U.S. Highway 212 without stopping and struck a parked pickup truck.

The report states that a woman from Iowa who was in the truck was not injured.

The man driving the car was later pronounced deceased at Billings Clinic, the MHP report states.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, and his name has not been released.

No other information was released in the report.