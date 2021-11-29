Watch
Manhattan man killed in school bus collision near Whitehall

MTN News
Posted at 1:59 PM, Nov 29, 2021
WHITEHALL — WHITEHALL - A 52-year-old Manhattan man is dead after colliding with a school bus on Monday morning near Whitehall.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol release, the man was westbound on Montana Highway 2, when the 2002 Chrysler Town & Country crossed the center line and struck a school bus head-on. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 35-year-old woman in the man's vehicle was injured and transported to St. James Healthcare in Butte. The driver of the school bus and a 7-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash.

The crash occurred at 6:59 am near mile marker 3.

No other information is available at this time.

UPDATE: 11/29/2021 - 2:23 PM - The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, a 35-year-old female from Belgrade, was injured. They were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

According to the Montana Highway patrol, drugs were a factor in the accident.

