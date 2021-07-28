Man reported missing found dead in NE Montana

GREAT FALLS — A man who was reported missing on Monday, July 26, has been found deceased.

A Missing/Endangered Person Advisory had been issued on Monday evening for Kevin Olson.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said that Olson was found at about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, by officers using an airplane and cell phone location data to search for him.

The Sheriff's Office says that Olson was in a motorcycle crash on Highway 5 West, just west of Plentywood, and was found dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.