Man reportedly shot, killed in Clyde Park Tuesday

CLYDE PARK - A man was reportedly shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Clyde Park.

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to law enforcement.

In a social media post, the Park County Sheriff reported at approximately 4:50 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a disturbance on Lathrop Street in Clyde Park.

The caller advised a male individual had been shot and the suspect fled the scene.

Deputies responded and found a deceased male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, the suspect involved was located and taken into custody. No danger to the public exists at this time.

The Sheriff's Office states an active homicide investigation is taking place.