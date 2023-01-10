Massive search continues for Montana woman reported missing

BILLINGS - A massive search effort continued Monday in Billings for a 77-year-old woman with Alzheimer's, who walked away from her home in the very early morning hours Monday.

Sherri Richterich’s daughter Paula says her mother walked away from her family home where she lives with her husband, sometime shortly before 1 a.m.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said searchers found a jacket that likely belongs to Richterich following a search in the area around her home in the area of Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road. Searchers also combed the area north of 56th Street West.

The woman was first reported missing Monday morning. Linder requested a missing endangered person advisory and launched a ground and helicopter search.

Officials are asking property owners in the area to check their properties, buildings, vehicles, trees and shrubs for any sign of her.

Overnight temperatures are a concern in the search to find Richterich. She is described as 4' 11" tall, weighing 105 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a blue striped jacket, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information about Richterich is asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929 or dial 911.