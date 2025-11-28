HELENA — Many Montanans will be traveling over the passes this week, but in the coming days, there may be a lot more snow and ice both at these higher altitudes and down in the valleys. The Montana Department of Transportation is preparing to keep everyone safe on the road.

“Plows are going to be very busy,” said MTN meteorologist Joey Biancone.

MDT says their crews statewide are ready to tackle any storm that shows up.

“Our de-icing tanks are full, our equipment is in good operational shape, our plow trucks are all mounted up, and our drivers are all trained up and ready to roll,” said MDT maintenance administrator Steve Felix.

Evan Charney, MTN News A road sign warns of icy conditions approaching MacDonald Pass

Those de-icing tanks will be put to good use, according to MTN meteorologist Joey Biancone.

“Lower elevations could get several inches of snow through the next few days here, which will definitely impact the plow drivers and those traveling for Thanksgiving,” Biancone said.

One way to keep track of those road conditions is 511, the MDT website that allows access to roadway cameras to visibly check conditions, road temperatures, and more. The cameras update images every 15 minutes, giving the most up-to-date data.

(WATCH: MDT prepares for winter conditions, resources available for drivers)

“If you do have to travel, monitor weather forecasts, monitor our 511 road system, know before you go, know what's out there,” Felix said.

For those traveling, one area to be wary of is the passes, which Biancone says will have temperatures below freezing into next week.

Remember to be safe on the roads and prepare for the winter ahead.

