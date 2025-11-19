HELENA — The court had challenges communicating with a man who is facing three felony counts of assault and a felony theft charge in Lewis and Clark County, for the second day in a row.

David Darrow Russo, 45, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but was not cooperating with jail staff and could not be seen.

He made his initial appearance via Zoom on Tuesday before Justice of the Peace Mike Swingley, but was again uncooperative.

Mental health evaluation ordered for suspect in Montana standoff

Swingley went over to the jail next door to address Russo in person. Following that meeting, Swingley ordered a mental health evaluation to be completed as soon as possible.

Friday, around 7:30 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to Owl Gulch Road, about 15 minutes north of York, for a disabled vehicle on Nov. 14 at around 7:30 a.m.

Someone had called in a broken-down vehicle with the driver appearing to be under the influence of drugs.

Learning that the vehicle may have been stolen, and with it a loaded firearm, law enforcement ordered Russo to exit the vehicle.

Russo is accused of arguing with them and pointing a loaded gun at law enforcement, leading to SWAT being deployed.

After five hours of flash bangs, gas rounds, and a K-9 unit being deployed, Russo was taken into custody around 1 p.m.

Now, dependent on the outcome of the mental health evaluation, the court may need to repeat the initial appearance.

For now, Russo’s bond is set at $50,000, and his arraignment is scheduled for December 9 in District Court.

