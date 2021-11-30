UPDATE: Man reported missing in Missoula located safe

UPDATE: 8:42 a.m. - Nov. 30, 2021

MISSOULA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for Ruben Range has been canceled.

Ruben has been located and is safe.

The Missoula Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance.

(first report: 5:27 a.m. - Npv. 30, 2021)

The Missoula Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Ruben Range.

Range is a 38-year-old white man who is 6'2" tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and wears glasses.

Range is driving a gray 2007 Jeep Cherokee with Montana license plate number 475529B.

He suffers from schizophrenia and diabetes and requires medication.

Anyone with information about Range is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300.

