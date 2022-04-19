MHP reminds drivers to be aware when emergency vehicles on roadways

BUTTE - In a social media post, the Montana Highway Patrol reminded drivers to be aware when emergency vehicles are on state roads and highways.

Kayce Milligan

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, a semi jackknifed on Homestake Pass. According to officials, MHP was on scene with emergency lights activated as well as a heavy wrecker with its emergency lights illuminating the scene. While the tow truck drivers were putting out their traffic control signs, another semi collided with the wrecker and nearly struck the tow truck employees who had to dive out of the way. Please slow down, pay attention, and move over for emergency vehicles. It's the law.

"Thank you to Trooper Kayce Milligan for the pictures that help bring awareness to both distracted driving and the Move Over Law."