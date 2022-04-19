Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

MHP reminds drivers to be aware when emergency vehicles on roadways

278811538_369101858587244_4210786115508126080_n (1).jpg
Kayce Milligan
278811538_369101858587244_4210786115508126080_n (1).jpg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 17:49:18-04

BUTTE - In a social media post, the Montana Highway Patrol reminded drivers to be aware when emergency vehicles are on state roads and highways.

mhp post.gif

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, a semi jackknifed on Homestake Pass. According to officials, MHP was on scene with emergency lights activated as well as a heavy wrecker with its emergency lights illuminating the scene. While the tow truck drivers were putting out their traffic control signs, another semi collided with the wrecker and nearly struck the tow truck employees who had to dive out of the way. Please slow down, pay attention, and move over for emergency vehicles. It's the law.

"Thank you to Trooper Kayce Milligan for the pictures that help bring awareness to both distracted driving and the Move Over Law."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119