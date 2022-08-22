Watch Now
Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for Tristen Black of Helena

MTN News
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 17:04:00-04

HELENA - The Montana Department of Justice on Monday, August 22, 2022, issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Tristen Black.

According to the Helena Police Department, Black is 23 years old, 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 245 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The last known contact with Black was August 11. His vehicle was found and later towed from McDonald Pass.

A roommate found a letter in his room that sounded as if Black may be suicidal.

The HPD says that Black has a history of mental illness and there is concern for his health and safety.

If you have any information about Black or his recent activities or location, you're asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-449-0868 or call 911.

