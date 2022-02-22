Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Browning boys

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Traton and Cashton Boggs, at the request of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

The advisory was issued just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Traton Boggs is a 4-year-old boy, who is 3'5" tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cashton Boggs is a 7-year-old boy who is 4'3" tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The boys are with their non-custodial father, 21-year-old Tra Boggs. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The father had the boys for visitation and is now refusing to return the boys to their mother.

There is concern for the boys' safety and well-being.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reported the two boys missing on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Anyone with information on the location of Traton, Cashton, or Tra Boggs is asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000 or call 911.

The MT DOJ can issue a MEPA for runaways and missing children, children involved in custody disputes, and missing adults. The criteria for issuing a MEPA are:

Do the circumstances fail to meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert?

Is the person missing under unexplained, involuntary or suspicious circumstances?

Is the person believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, or environmental or weather conditions; to be in the company of a potentially dangerous person; or is there some other factor that may put the person in peril?

Is there information that could assist the public in the safe recovery of the missing person? The initial advisory will include any available information, like name, age, physical description, date of birth and where the person was last seen. It might also include information about whether the person has a health condition or physical or mental disability.

