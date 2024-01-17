Missing Lodge Grass man found deceased

LODGE GRASS — A Lodge Grass man who went missing Saturday, January 13, 2024, has been found deceased.

Shann Nomee, 37, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday hitchhiking from Lodge Grass north to his mother's home, where he lives, about two miles north of town along Highway 87, according to relatives.

His uncle, Cedric Black Eagle, said Wednesday that law enforcement called around midnight to inform him that Nomee's body had been found outside of Lodge Grass.

Black Eagle said authorities continue to investigate to determine how Nomee died.

Big Horn County Search and Rescue and the Bureau of Indian Affairs were involved in the search, and family members spent Tuesday searching on foot.