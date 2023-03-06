Missing Montana mountain biker found dead

BILLINGS - Following a long search, the 63-year-old missing mountain biker was found dead near Zimmerman Park at around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirmed that the body was found and that authorities were working on ways to remove it from the area.

Family on the scene told MTN that the missing man is Scott Miller.

Miller lived in the Billings Heights and had been married for nearly 33 years. He and his wife have five children.

According to the press release Sunday morning from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was mountain biking on Saturday afternoon and had not been heard from since.

His vehicle and phone were located in the parking lot of Zimmerman Park, and that's when authorities launched the search.

Linder said the search began before the sun rose Sunday morning but discovered the body after moving further west.

The search included four different agencies and had as many as 40 people searching the area.