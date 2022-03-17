Montana ag businesses receiving American Rescue Plan grants

Some help is on the way for local meat processing facilities in Montana, which could help reduce consolidation in the meatpacking industry.

Montana ranchers say consolidation is the reason they are now getting a smaller share of the consumer dollar than ever, despite record-high beef prices.

They say more local processing facilities could make a difference.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) announced that $7.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds have been secured for 30 small agriculture businesses in the state.

Shane Flowers, Pure Meats Montana owner. KTVQ photo

"It's a low margin business like most of agriculture," said Shane Flowers, owner of Pure Montana Meats. "So any chance you have to be able to increase capacity and bring more opportunity to the state of Montana is a great opportunity."

Flowers owns Project Meats which runs Ranch House outside Shepherd and in Billings, along with Pure Montana Meats in Miles City. He says it's good that the Montana Meat Processors Association lists more than 60 meat plants and that at least three new ones will be processing meat.

"Makes the consumer get the best value every day," Flowers said. "Competition is a great thing."

He says having more smaller companies can affect competition in the meatpacking industry. Flowers added that what Tester describes as consolidation in the packing industry impacts every business in the beef industry, but more affects ranchers the most.

"Only four big corporations making the money," said Annika Charter-Williams, a rancher north of Billings. "It's not the farmers and ranchers."

"The basically quit enforcing any of these monopoly laws," rancher Steve Charter said about the lax enforcement of the 1921 Packers and Stockyards Act.

In a story run last month, Charter and his daughter talked about the low price that they receive for their cattle.

According to the USDA, JBS, Cargill, National Beef and Tyson control 85% of the industry.

"Literally the CEOs of these four companies could go out on a golf course and determine what they're going to pay for beef," said Tester.

A shortage of labor is also hampering many small processors ability to compete.

"If we don't have the labor, we could put all the square footage we want in the world and it won't benefit us in the long run," Flowers said.

From Sen. Tester's office, the list of grantees recommended by the USDA that will be receiving ARPA funds includes:

New USDA Certified Meat Processing Facilities

$150,000 for Big Sky Processing, LLC (Pray): New USDA Retail/Slaughter in Central Montana

for Big Sky Processing, LLC (Pray): $300,000 for Blue Creek Marbled Meat Co (Billings): New, Meat Slaughter Facility under Construction for State/USDA Inspection

for Blue Creek Marbled Meat Co (Billings): $450,000 for Nguyen Holdings, Inc dba M&S Meats (Rollins): New, USDA Inspected Meat Processing Facility; Existing Retail

Meat Processing Awards

$150,000 for Bear Paw Meats (Havre): Expansion, State Inspected Slaughter Floor Renovations to Increase Capacity

for Bear Paw Meats (Havre): $30,286 for BMB Ventures, LLC dba Rawhide Meats (White Sulphur Springs): Expansion, Portioning Vacuum Filler Equipment. State Inspected, scheduled for USDA Inspection.

for BMB Ventures, LLC dba Rawhide Meats (White Sulphur Springs): $140,000 for Butcher Block Specialties (Miles City): Expansion, Custom Exempt Meat Processing Equipment Upgrades

for Butcher Block Specialties (Miles City): $450,000 for Eastern Montana Meats, LLC (Sidney): Expansion, USDA Inspected Meat Processing Equipment Upgrades

for Eastern Montana Meats, LLC (Sidney): $450,000 for Hamilton Packing Company (Hamilton): Expansion, State Inspected Meat Processing Equipment Upgrades, Existing Retail

for Hamilton Packing Company (Hamilton): $150,000 for Meats of Montana (Big Timber): USDA Inspected Retail Storefront Expansion at Pioneer Meats, Inc

for Meats of Montana (Big Timber): $450,000 for OCC Legacy Cuts (Ekalaka): Expansion, USDA/Organic Certified Meat Processing Facility

for OCC Legacy Cuts (Ekalaka): $150,000 for Old Salt Co-op (Helena): Direct to Consumer Meat Marketing + Proposed Slaughter Facility

for Old Salt Co-op (Helena): $45,000 for Pekovitch Meats LLC (Malta): Expansion, Custom Exempt Meat Processing Equipment Upgrades

for Pekovitch Meats LLC (Malta): $150,000 for Prairie Meats LLC (Lothair): Expansion, Custom Exempt Meat Processing Equipment Upgrades

for Prairie Meats LLC (Lothair): $150,000 for Primitive Meats LLC (Worden): Expansion, Custom Exempt Meat Processing Equipment Upgrades

for Primitive Meats LLC (Worden): $200,000 for Pure Montana Meats (Miles City): Expansion, USDA Inspected Meat Processing Equipment Upgrades

for Pure Montana Meats (Miles City): $102,945 for S Ranch Meats, LLC (Hardin): Expansion, USDA Inspected Meat Processing Equipment Upgrades

for S Ranch Meats, LLC (Hardin): $150,000 for Superior Meats, Inc. (Superior): Automated Packaging Equipment and Composting System, State Inspected

General Agriculture Awards