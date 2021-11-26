BOZEMAN — R & R Taylor Construction is seeking more employees to keep up with customer demand in the Gallatin Valley.

Project manager Bill Siebrasse has been with the company for four years and in his experience, this is the busiest the company has ever been.

“We just don’t have the helpers to get the job done." Next year's even forecasted out to be busier. It’s nerve racking,” Siebrasse said.

R & R Taylor Construction has about 20 workers, including office staff, and would like to add ten more carpenters to their team.

A recent project they were working on included remodeling and expanding a church — requiring roughly 17 people, not including sub-contractors.

Since the pandemic, businesses of all types have experienced shortages.

Construction is no different — seeing a rise in cost when it comes to lumber, steel, and more, according to Siebrasse. Lead times, or getting the material to the site, is another issue for the Gallatin Valley.

With all that, the shortage of workers is the biggest problem, says Siebrasse.

“There’s a lot of work, but we don’t have the workers needed to complete it,” he said. “We’re trying to get more involved in schools, we’re trying to get them more involved in trades.”

Despite the shortages, the team has kept to their schedule on their current project.