Montana couple wants speed limit changes on I-90 pass following deadly crash

CARDWELL — A little general store located just off Interstate 90 at the base of Cardwell Hill was the site of respite for some weary travelers who found themselves stuck on the interstate for hours after a large crash on Sunday.

"Up on that pass it’s flagged yellow for 45 truckers but they ignore it and I really hope that the state department will consider that and put it 25 like Homestake Pass," says Laurie Perry, a witness to a deadly crash on January 7, 2024, near her general store in Cardwell.

Laurie Perry and her husband Curtis were on their way home from church in Belgrade when they came across the deadly crash that took the life of 26-year-old Katie Montgomery of Salt Lake City, Utah.

"There was no flaggers or anything and people were coming in hot, you know, and then hitting their breaks and it was icy," says Perry.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 westbound on Cardwell Hill between Three Forks and Cardwell that took place just before noon on Sunday.

The section of the interstate remained closed for several hours due to the significance of the accident that the Montana Highway Patrol says was caused by a jackknifed semi truck.

"We are sending all of our prayers to all of those that were injured and all those families that were in jeopardy of everything. It’s just very sad," says Perry.

She added that the Cardwell Hill mountain pass causes trouble for motorists in all seasons, but last winter it was closed at least twice due to accidents.

She says she and her husband were happy to help motorists who slowly made their way off the mountain last night as emergency crews cleared the scene but she says she would like to see speed limit changes on this dangerous section of interstate.