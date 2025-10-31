BUTTE - Seventy-seven thousand Montanans are in danger of losing their SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown.

That’s why Democrats gathered in Butte to implore the governor to use state funding to keep this program going.

“If there was ever a Montana value, it’s helping our neighbors,” Sen. Laura Smith, D-Helena, said.

Montana families could lose food assistance next month. Here's what state legislators are asking the governor to do about it:

Montana Democrats come to Butte to plead for state SNAP funding

Some Democratic state legislators held a news conference at Stodden Park on Thursday to urge the governor to approve the use of state money to cover funding shortfalls in the federal SNAP program that could temporarily shut down next month.

“This lapse in funding is coming at the same time that winter’s coming, and it’s going to be families struggling to figure out how to keep the heat on, pay their bills for medical care, and feed their families,” Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, said.

Legislators want Governor Greg Gianforte to use funds from the Debt and Liability Free Account, which has $268 million.

They also suggested funding could be used from the state’s American Rescue Plan account. Legislators expect they’ll need just over $14 million to keep the SNAP program going for a month.

The governor’s office responded by putting the blame on Senate Democrats in Washington.

“The governor asks legislators to join him in advocating for Senate Democrats to pass the clean, bipartisan bill so that vulnerable Montanans get the benefits they qualify for.”

Legislators said the program is vital to many hardworking Montana families.

“We need to stop preaching hollow words and live up to our convictions. And remember, this is a hand up, not a handout. We need our governor to do his job and feed Montana families.” Rep. Donavon Hawk, D-Butte, said.

The Butte Emergency Food Bank reports it is getting five to 10 new clients a day.

“Well, they’re just very upset about the SNAP program, a lot of them come in and they’re in tears, and we’re going to give them food,” Food Bank Director Linda Keele said.