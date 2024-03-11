Montana Department of Revenue warns of tax season scams  

MISSOULA — State officials are warning residents to be aware of several scams and frauds related to their tax information and refunds.

The Montana Department of Revenue (DOR) is reporting the advertising of a 1-800 number for the Department of Revenue that mimics the department’s call center number.

When the taxpayer called that number, they were routed to a fraudster who attempted to get the taxpayer’s social security number and immediate payment for the money that the taxpayer allegedly owed, according to a news release.

The taxpayer was already suspicious of the number and instead reported the incident to the Montana Department of Revenue.

The DOR notes it may contact individual taxpayers or businesses by phone, but in nearly all cases they will call only after sending at least one letter by U.S. mail.

Such calls may come from our Collections Unit to discuss past-due taxes or a payment plan, or to verify information.

People can verify a call or a letter that is received from the Montana Department of Revenue by calling 406-444-6900.

The Montana Department of Revenue reports other common tax season scams include:

