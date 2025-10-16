Montana doctors encourage measles vaccination, as cases spike nationwide

BILLINGS — Cases of measles have rapidly spread across the United States this year, with almost 1,600 confirmed cases and three deaths, according to the CDC as of Wednesday.

The last time cases were that high was in the 1990s.

So far this year in Montana, 32 people have tested positive for the measles.

MTN spoke with Billings healthcare professionals on Wednesday to learn more about the recent uptick in measles.

Learn recommendations from Billings healthcare professionals on how to stay safe from the measles this cold and flu season below:

Dr. Megan Littlefield, the chief medical officer at RiverStone Health, said the recent uptick in measles cases is abnormal.

"The number of cases of measles this year... is really uncommon," she said. "So, in the year 2000, we were really close to eradicating measles entirely... That's why this year was so surprising that we've seen such a significant uptick."

According to Littlefield, the early onset symptoms of measles can be difficult to differentiate from the flu. Typical symptoms of the measles include a fever, runny nose, and cough, and after a few days, a rash begins to develop on the face, neck, or limbs.

Littlefield and Dr. Neil Ku, the infectious disease specialist at Billings Clinic, told MTN that the most effective way to prevent catching measles is through vaccination.

"One dose is about 93% effective in preventing measles. Second was about 97% effective," said Ku.

According to Littlefield and Ku, current guidelines for the MMR vaccine recommend the first dose at 12 months and the second dose before kindergarten, typically at four or five years old.

The two doctors believe the current spike in measles is due to the declining vaccination rates across the country. According to the CDC, the rate of MMR vaccinated kindergartners has declined from 94.7% to 92.5% since 2011.

"In general, we're seeing a decreased vaccination rate... Vaccination is definitely the best protection against measles," said Littlefield.

The current vaccination against measles is the MMR, or the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. However, federal officials are pushing to divide the MMR vaccine into three separate shots.

Earlier this month, acting director of the CDC, Jim O'Neil, engaged with President Donald Trump on X about the possibility saying, "I call on vaccine manufacturers to develop safe monovalent vaccines to replace the combined MMR and 'break up the MMR shot into three totally separate shots.'"

MTN asked Ku about this change, and he said that there have been no changes to the MMR vaccine. Ku also added that there was no substantial evidence to support three separate vaccinations.

"One of the main reasons to have these combined vaccines is just to simplify the process, because instead having three different shots, you just have one," said Ku. "Right now, from a medical perspective, there isn't really anything that would justify that practice."

While the MMR vaccination guidelines recommend getting the two shots before kindergarten, adults who want the vaccine or who aren't sure they received the booster shot can get the MMR vaccine.

"It's not harmful to get an extra dose of the MMR," said Ku.

As we enter cold and flu season, Ku and Littlefield recommend people practice safe hygiene to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, such as measles.

"The best way to stay protected is to get vaccinated... Stay home when you're sick and keep your kids home when they're sick, so that we're not spreading viruses... Wash your hands regularly, and cover your coughs and sneezes," said Littlefield.