Montana family explores the world in outfitted vehicles

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman family is documenting their explorations and adventures all over the world in their outfitted vehicles and they hope to inspire others the do the same.

“It’s a ton of fun, it’s a lot of work, it looks really shiny on the outside,” said Rachelle Croft.

“We inspire people to hopefully boldly explore the world, to get out and go see,” added Clay Croft.

Bozeman natives Clay and Rachelle Croft are the creators of Expedition Overland, a global lifestyle brand that empowers others through education to explore the outdoors safely.

“Since we started in 2010, we’ve been able to travel all over the world,” said Clay.

From Alaska, all the way to the bottom of Argentina, and “All over Iceland, Norway, Sweden,” adds Clay.

Through their video series, the Crofts remind folks just how easy it is to get out and make memories that will last a lifetime as they document trips in their outfitted vehicles, or, “overland” vehicles.

“Overlanding is basically self-sustained travel out of your vehicle,” said Rachelle.

And even though the Crofts' XOVERLAND video series has taken off, with 376K subscribers on YouTube, Clay says it's been an upward climb.

“We had a humble beginning, a broke beginning, and we climbed our way out of it,” said Clay. “I had a built-up 100 series Land Cruiser and Tacoma in my garage and one day I thought, ‘Maybe we can shoot a show while traveling the world by overland vehicles’.”

The Crofts have traveled across the globe with friends and family while sharing their knowledge and experience, but the journey is far from over.

“We leave in just a couple weeks to go to South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia for 2 months,” said Clay.

And they say they owe a huge amount of their success to the people of Montana, who have helped them live out their passion.

“Thank you to the greater whole of Montana for your viewership and supporting what we do,” said Clay.

