Montana financial advisor offers advice as possible debt default looms

GREAT FALLS - Let's face it, the debt ceiling is being talked about so much right now you'd be forgiven for thinking that's all that's being talked about.

While the conversation in Washington DC is about what's being done and what could happen, right now is also a good time to have a conversation about your finances.

When you want to talk about your money, who better to talk to than a financial adviser?

Kelley Aline is a certified financial adviser in Great Falls.

"Individual investors, when they're getting all this news thrown at them, they really need to think through their goals. What are their short, their intermediate, and their long-term goals?" Aline said.

That was her response when asked what her advice for investors is right now.

She also recommended looking at how the last year has impacted you financially.

"This last year in markets was one of the toughest years on diversified portfolios," said Aline.

Something else to keep in mind is that avoiding a debt default doesn't necessarily mean you won't need to make any changes as raising the debt ceiling could come with government spending cuts or tax increases that could impact how you want to invest.

But what if you're young and haven't started investing? With the economic uncertainty that's on the horizon on account of the debt ceiling, what should you do?

"It is a great time for younger people to start investing because younger people are going to be more reliant on the money that they're putting away than ever before. They're not going to be supported by as many pensions or different programs," Aline said. "It'd be a good time to look at what your employer is offering you."

Bottom line, regardless of your investing status - if you're not thinking about your money right now you probably should be.