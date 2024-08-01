Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks releases 2023 wolf report

GREAT FALLS — The wolf population in Montana remains healthy, according to the 2023 Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wolf Report.

In a news release, the agency says the increased harvest during the 2023 wolf season has not yet resulted in an estimated decline to the statewide total.

However, FWP biologists expect to see a moderate decline in wolf numbers next year resulting from the increased harvest in early 2024.

“We are committed to following the law to reduce wolf numbers to a sustainable level, which means ensuring Montana has a healthy state managed population,” said Quentin Kujala, FWP Chief of Conservation Policy, in the news release. “The statewide wolf population estimate for calendar year 2023 is approximately 1,100 wolves, similar to 2022. However, we are seeing declines in the estimated number of wolves and wolf packs in Regions 3 and 4, which suggests the combination of hunting, trapping, and conflict management removals can effectively reduce wolf numbers.”

An example of this moderate decline is in FWP Region 3, where wolf population estimates have gradually declined from 214 in 2020, to 178 in 2023.

Statewide, the wolf harvest from Jan. 1 through March 15 was 176 wolves in 2024, compared to 144 over the same period in 2023. Both trends indicate a moderate decline in wolf numbers FWP biologists expect to be illustrated in the 2024 wolf report that will come out during the summer of 2025.

The estimated statewide wolf population for 2023 was 1,096, just one less than the 2022 estimated population and slightly below the 10-year average of 1,140 wolves but well above recovery thresholds.

The number of wolf packs was 181, spread over 66,000 square miles. The total wolf harvest for the 2023-2024 wolf season was 286 wolves, which was an increase from 258 taken during the 2022-23 season.

Livestock conflicts, confirmed livestock losses and wolf removals were all down considerably in 2023, according to the report.

Wildlife Services confirmed the loss of 32 livestock to wolves, including 23 cattle and eight sheep; one livestock guard dog was also killed by wolves. This total was lower than the numbers from 2012 to 2022.

“Moving forward with proposed wolf regulations, we will continue to provide the Fish and Wildlife Commission with our best science and lessons learned from Montana wolf management to date,” Kujala said.

At the August 16th Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting, FWP will propose wolf and furbearer regulations for the 2024/2025 seasons. The proposed total wolf harvest quota is 334 wolves, up from 313 for the 2023 season.

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission will review and make a final decision on the proposed furbearer and wolf trapping and hunting seasons at its August 16 meeting, except wolf trapping dates and where they will apply. Those will be decided by the commission at its October meeting.

Click here to read the full report (PDF). Click here to visit the wolf page on the FWP website.