Montana Food Bank Network receives over 36,000 pounds of donated pork

The Montana Farmers Union donated over 36,840 pounds of pork to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN).

MFBN is delivering a portion of the pork donation to the Network Partners at Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Thursday, April 13.

All donated pork has been provided and distributed free of charge to the Network Partners of food banks, food pantries, shelters, schools, and senior centers across Montana, courtesy of the Montana Farmers Union.

“We are so thankful for Montana Farmers Union’s donation of 36,840 pounds of pork! This could not have come at a better time as food pantries statewide continue to report significant numbers of households needing food right now as families struggle to keep up with the inflated cost of groceries, fuel, utilities, rent, and living expenses. It is because of donors like the Montana Farmers Union that I remain optimistic that we will get through these hard times and provide some relief to our neighbors and seniors experiencing food insecurity,” said Brent Weisgram, Vice President and COO of MFBN.

Pork has already been delivered to many of the Network Partners in Beaverhead, Big Horn, Browning, Carbon, Cascade, Custer, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Granite, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Powell, Rosebud, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties.