Montana gas prices below national average — here's the best day of the week to fill up

MISSOULA — GasBuddy reports that average prices in Montana have fallen 0.3¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72 a gallon.

The local average in Missoula is $2.77 a gallon, while the national average price of gasoline is $2.88.

From prices to days of the week now, did you know you can find cheaper gas depending on when you buy it?

GasBuddy reports that Sunday is the most consistently affordable day to fill up in most states, while during the middle of the week, especially Wednesday through Friday, gas prices tend to be more expensive.

"Gas prices don't just move based on global oil markets — they also follow a weekly rhythm," GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said.