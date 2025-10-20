Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana gas prices drop 0.9¢ per gallon

MISSOULA - Gas prices dropped slightly over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average prices have fallen 0.9¢ per gallon over the last week to an average of $3.06 as of Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 8.9¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.5¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 4.1¢ over the past week to $2.98 per gallon as of Monday.

The national average has dropped 19.3¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.2¢ lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.78 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.84.

