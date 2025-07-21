Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana gas prices drop 3.1¢ per gallon

Gas prices have fallen over the last week in the Treasure State.
MISSOULA — Gas prices have dropped over the last week in the Treasure State.

Gasbuddy.com reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in Montana on Monday, July 21, was $3.24, marking a drop of 3.11¢.

Prices in Montana are 2.2¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.7¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The lowest price in Montana as of Sunday was $2.68 per gallon, while the highest was $3.89 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.7¢ per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.09 per gallon.

