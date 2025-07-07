Montana gas prices fall 2.1¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices have dropped over the last week in the Treasure State.

Gasbuddy.com reports that the average price for a gallon of gas in Montana on Monday, July 7, was $3.26, marking a drop of 2.1¢.

Prices in Montana are 7.5¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 23.7¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The lowest price in Montana as of Sunday was $2.88 per gallon, while the highest was $4.09 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3¢ per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.09 per gallon.

The national average is down 1.1¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.4¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.