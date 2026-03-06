Montana gas prices jump 20 cents in one week

Gas prices in Montana spiked in the past week after the war in Iran sent crude oil prices soaring.

According to AAA, the statewide price for a gallon of gas almost reached $3 Thursday, up over 20 cents from $2.79 the previous Thursday.

In Missoula, Billings and Great Falls, the average price per gallon was above the state average.



Missoula $3.02 Billings $3.06 Great Falls $3.01

The skyrocketing gas prices in Montana were part of a larger national trend.

Thursday, the average price per gallon in the U.S. rose to $3.25, according to AAA. That was a 27-cent jump from $2.98 the week prior.

The trend sent stocks tumbling as global financial markets followed oil prices.

