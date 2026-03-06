Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana gas prices jump 20 cents in one week

According to AAA, the war in Iran caused crude oil prices to soar
Gas pump
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gas pump
Gas prices in Montana spiked in the past week after the war in Iran sent crude oil prices soaring.

According to AAA, the statewide price for a gallon of gas almost reached $3 Thursday, up over 20 cents from $2.79 the previous Thursday.

In Missoula, Billings and Great Falls, the average price per gallon was above the state average.

Missoula $3.02
Billings$3.06
Great Falls $3.01

The skyrocketing gas prices in Montana were part of a larger national trend.

Thursday, the average price per gallon in the U.S. rose to $3.25, according to AAA. That was a 27-cent jump from $2.98 the week prior.

The trend sent stocks tumbling as global financial markets followed oil prices.

