Montana gas prices rise 1.4¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices have once again risen over the past week in the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana have gone up 1.4¢ per gallon over the last week and are averaging $3.10 per gallon as of Monday, March 31, 2025.

Gas prices are 2.3¢ higher in Montana than a month ago, but are 45.1¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline rose 2.7¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.11 per gallon, which is 2.2¢ higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $2.91 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon.

